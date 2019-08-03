Latest NewsIndia

‘What a beautiful message for humans!’: see what this monkey did after drinking water: Video

Aug 3, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
” You the human are wasting water. We animals are not like you.’ This what this monkey has said by his act. He has not wasted water after quenching his thirst.

A video of a monkey who closes the water tap after drinking water is the ‘real superstar’ on social media now. The video was posted by Dr.S.Y.Quraishi. He posted the video with a caption ‘ What a beautiful message for humans’.

The video shows a thirsty monkey drinking water from a running tap and then once he has done he shuts the tap an intelligent mind. Humans really need to copy this.

