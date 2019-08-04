“Doesn’t Matter If You are in a High Position, All Are Equal in Front of Law,” Says Kerala C.M

Kerala is eagerly following the incident of IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman’s reckless driving killing a journalist, K.M Basheer, in a road accident. Sriram was allegedly drunk while driving the car, lost control over it and hit Basheer’s two-wheeler yesterday. There are accusations that Kerala Police are trying to shield Sriram and has been lax in their approach against him. Amidst such allegations, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has said that nobody will escape the law, doesn’t matter how high a position he is holding.

“Will not let inhuman activities take place in Lock-Up. All are equal in front of Law. Even if you are in a high position, you are not going to get any special consideration. If you have done a mistake, there will be action against you” he said.

Although C.M had not mentioned Sriram’s name, his words assume more importance in the current scenario. He was speaking at the passing out parade of the women battalion at Thrissur Police Academy.