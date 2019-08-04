Heavy to extremely heavy rain expected in Kerala

Monsoon will be active in Kerala again a gap. The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that there will heavy to extremely heavy rain the state from Monday to Wednesday.

The IMD predicted that a low-pressure is forming in the Bay of Bengal and it will result in strong wind and heavy rain in the state.

The authority has warned fishermen from going to sea as there will be strong wind due to low-pressure. The IMD has warned the fishermen must not go in the sea for fishing from Sunday to Wednesday in the Karnataka coast and from Monday to Wednesday in the Kerala coast. Alerts were also issued in various districts.

Yellow Alert:

5/08/2019 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

6/8/2019 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram

7/8/2019 – Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam,Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod,

8/8/2019 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Idukki, Pathanamthitta,