‘Notorious dacoit’ arrested by police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a ‘notorious dacoit’ in Dholpur district today. The notorious dacoit, Ramveer Gurjar, was arrested from Soariapura forest. The police have also seized a country-made pistol and several cartridges from him.

The Uttar Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs.25,000 on his arrest. The Agra district police have announced reward.

The police raided Soriapura forests after getting a tip-off about the presence of dacoit in the area and arrested him.

He is accused in nine cases of crimes including loot, abduction, attempt to murder and kidnapping for ransom in various police stations of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.