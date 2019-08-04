Pakistan’s Infiltration Attempt Foiled by Indian Army. Check Out These Pics

Indian security forces on Saturday eliminated seven members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Kupwara’s Keran in Jammu and Kashmir, reports a defense spokesman. The BAT includes special forces personnel of Pak army as well as terrorists.

The statement said that the Indian security forces had managed to recover a cache of a sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistan markings. ‘This clearly indicates the complicity of Pakistan in terror activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along LoC and hinterland,’ the statement said.

Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and to target Amarnath Yatra.

