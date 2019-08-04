Police arrested two pilots before boarding flight

The Scotland police have two pilots of United Airlines were arrested at Glasgow Airport for failing in a breathing test. They were arrested just before boarding a flight to New York. The pilots were arrested on Saturday at 7.35 am before boarding the flight UA162 to New York.

The arrested pilots aged 61 and 45 were in police custody and will be presented before the court on Tuesday. They were charged offenses under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003. This act covers doing pilot duties under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Earlier in 2017, two pilots of United Airlines were jailed for violating drink-fly limits at Glasgow Airport. One was jailed for 10 months and the other was for 15 months.