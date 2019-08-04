Sriram Venkataraman’s Drunk Driving Kills journalist: This Man Invents a ‘Communal’ Angle, Check this Out

Sriam Venkitaraman, during his stint as an officer at Munnar, had removed an iron cross which was erected on an encroached land in Pappathichola on April 17, 2017. The land was reportedly encroached by a Christian evangelical group and his action drew criticism from many corners, especially from the leaders of the ruling party.

Two years later, when Sriram’s image has taken a beating after his drunk driving led to the death of a journalist, a few have raised a ‘communal’ theory that his current plight is an eventual result of his actions against the holy cross.

A social media user’s Facebook post has been circulated widely since the horrible accident, where he claims his(Sriram’s) days were numbered since he dared to remove the cross.