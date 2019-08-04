You can now download 1080p videos from Youtube; Check this out

YouTube premium users will soon be able to download videos in 1080p resolution for watching videos offline. Before this, users were able to download videos in 720p resolution max. Even if the uploaded video was available in a higher quality.

Now, as spotted, YouTube has finally started rolling out the 1080p download option. The below images can confirm the availability of the new option on both iOS and Android.

However, YouTube is yet to make an official statement on this. Most probably, it’s still in A/B testing and may soon be launched for users with a YouTube Premium account.

If you happen to be a YouTube Premium user and can see the new option, let us know in the comments section below.