Article 370 to be revoked, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved government resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as he moved the resolution, the opposition parties created ruckus in the House, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House briefly. Earlier in the morning, the Union Cabinet met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence amidst speculation that the Centre may take some decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

Last night, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other state leaders were allegedly put under house arrest in Srinagar as the authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC. Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Ghani Lone also claimed to have been put under house arrest by authorities. State administration officials told news agency PTI that restrictions on the movement of people came into force in Kashmir at the crack of dawn, adding that internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley. They added that former CMs Omar and Mehbooba will not be allowed to move out of their respective houses in view of the restrictions.