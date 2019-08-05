DYFI Conducts Protest March Against Article 370 being Revoked

Home Minister Amit Shah has proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The opposition has been divided in its opinion about the bill, as there are voices heard for and against the move.

Although not many responses have come yet, it can be safely assumed that the Left leaders in Kerala will take a stand against the central government’s move. DYFI, the Left’s youth organization conducted a march in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

At Kottayam, the march was held towards Thalayolaparambu post office while in Malappuram it was to Thenjippalam Post office. DYFI Kerala’s Facebook Page released videos of both marches. Check this Out

“Protests should come up in all parts of the country. DYFI inaugurates the first protest here, let this be a start” said A.A Rahim, DYFI leader during the march.