“Hey Mr. Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, Don’t You Have Other Problems to Solve?” DYFI Leader A A Rahim Not Impressed With Revoking Article 370

Although not many responses have come yet, it can be safely assumed that the Left leaders in Kerala will take a stand against the central government’s move to scrap Article 370. DYFI, the Left’s youth organization conducted a march in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala, against Central Government’s move.

At Kottayam, the march was held towards Thalayolaparambu post office while in Malappuram it was to Thenjippalam Post office. DYFI Kerala’s Facebook Page released videos of both marches.

DYFI leader A. A Rahim, speaking at the march, exhorted people to come up with protests in different parts of the nation.

Kashmir is just a start for them. RSS has many dreams like Kashmir. Their aim is to stop India’s secular nature. They will soon divide Constitution too, it is this realization that made DYFI respond” said A.A Rahim.

“This country should realize that the move towards Kashmir is a move against us too. They want to rewrite the Indian constitution. Special status on Kashmir was a promise we gave them. Important leaders of Kashmir were prisoned there” he added.

Rahim also exhorted people to come up with more protests at different parts of the country and added that DYFI is committed to fighting such moves.

Protests should come up in all parts of the country. DYFI inaugurates the first protest here, let this be a start. Even if you try to implement more black laws, the last standing DYFI leader will fight back” he said.

Rahim also suggested that Modi should focus on other areas and not Kashmir