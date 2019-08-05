PDP MP tears Constitution in Rajya Sabha to protest against scrapping of Article 370

After Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, People’s Democratic Party leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz tore apart the Constitution of India. Following the incident, he was directed to leave the Rajya Sabha. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest.

PDP’s RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz started protesting in Parliament premises after Amit Shah’s address. The two MPs were asked to go out of the House.