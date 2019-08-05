Sensex cracked 418 points ; Nifty moved 135 points

Sensex cracked 418 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 36,69 while the broader NSE Nifty moved 135 points .

The domestic currency was trading at 70.37 against the American unit, down 77 paise over its previous closing price in after the closing price in afteroon deals.