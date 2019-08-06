“Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India”,says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Shah made the remarks while presenting a resolution that aims to revoke all but one provision of Article 370, a contentious provision that gives special powers to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was cleared through a voice vote in the Upper House on Monday along with a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While non-NDA parties like Mayawati’s BSP, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD, Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP and the AIADMK, supported the government in abrogating Artcile 370, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, and the NCP were among those to oppose it. Home minister Amit Shah said that the government was of the firm belief that Article 370 was the biggest hurdle not just to rein in terrorism but also to ensure integration of the state into India.