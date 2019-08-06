Jammu and Kashmir Re organisation Bill passed by Lok Sabha

The lower house of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 today.

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha by a 2/3 majority. 366 MP’s voted in favor of the bill and 66 MP’s voted against it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said that the government is rectifying the historical blunder. The law and order situation in the state is not deteriorated. All the action taken in the state were precautionary, he said.

The bill was passed by the upper house of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha on yesterday. In Rajya Sabha 125 votes come in favor of the bill and 61 against it.