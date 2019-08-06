“Modi Cannot Remove Article 370, 35-A” Farooq Abdullah’s Old Statement Goes Viral Again

The government’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 has split the opposition. BJD, BSP, AAP, YSRCP, TDP, and AIADMK have already extend their support to the stripping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours before the historic decision,National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, said that the regional parties have decided to send delegations to meet the president, the prime minister, and leaders of various political parties to apprise them about the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state.

But after Modi government had managed to revoke Article 370, a statement made by Farooq Abdullah on May 24 Friday has gone viral again. He had said that Narendra Modi cannot revoke article 370, doesn’t matter how powerful he becomes.

“Let him be as powerful as he (Modi) likes, he cannot remove Article 370 and article 35-A (from the state of Jammu and Kashmir),” Abdullah told reporters.

Now that the things have not gone exactly how Farooq Abdullah had thought, supporters of BJP have started pointing out his old statement to hit back at him.