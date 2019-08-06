‘Promise Fulfilled’: This old photo of Narendra Modi has become viral now; Know the reason

An old photo os Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has become viral in the social media. In the photo, Narendra Modi is seen sitting at a protest organized by BJP demanding action against Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status. In the banner, it is written that ‘Revoke Article370, end terrorism and save the country’. Ram Madhav has shared the photo with a caption that ‘Promise Fulfilled’.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has yesterday presented the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which revoked Article 370. The bill also divided the state like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladak.

It was BJP and RSS’s demand for a long-time that Article 370 must be revoked. In an unprecedented move, the union government presented the bill on yesterday.