IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in three districts: Red alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that extremely heavy rainfall may occur in three districts in Kerala. The IMD has issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

The IMD in a statement informed that these three districts may get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, including in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Thrissur districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is continuing in the northern districts of the state. Many rivers in the Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts were flooded.