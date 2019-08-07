IMD predicts heavy rain ; Govt declares holiday for Schools and colleges

Goa has been witnessing heavy rains for the last week and several low-lying areas are inundated. The government has evacuated people from areas such as Pilgao, Sankhalim, and Usgao in North Goa district.The Mandovi River has been flowing above the danger mark in many areas, flooding villages on its bank.

Goa government has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday i.e. August 7, 2019, on account of heavy rains and floods. After meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Director of Education Nagraj Honnekeri told reporters here that schools and colleges will have a one-day holiday on August 7, 2019.

Sonal village in Sattari tehsil has been cut off for more than 24 hours due to floods, a government official said.The coastal state has been receiving heavy showers for the last one week, throwing normal life out of gear.

Around eight buses carrying several passengers, including students, were stuck on the Goa-Karnataka border since Monday night due to flooding in the area after heavy rains, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.