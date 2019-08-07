” India is clearly in the hands of a master of distraction and a master of destruction”: Actor Sidharth’s reaction on Kashmir issue

South-Indian actor Siddarth is known for his opinion on the social issue. The actor is known to be vocal about Socio-political issues. He is also renowned for his hatred for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now the actor has come with his severe criticism on the union government’s decision to revoke Article 370. The actor on his social media handle has raised his criticism against the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Indian Parliament.

” #India is clearly in the hands of a master of distraction and a master of destruction. One has to give in to the fact that they are both masters and know exactly what they are doing”, he wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

He has been severely criticized by the people who support the government. He has been facing a cyber-attack and cyberbullying after he shared this post.