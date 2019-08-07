India vs WI : Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record

India’s Wicket Keeper batsman Rishabh Pant broke the Indian record for the highest score in T20Is when he hit a match-winning 65 for the team in the 3rd T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant went past MS Dhoni who held the record when he had hit 56 vs England in Bengaluru in 2017. Dhoni’s 52 against South Africa in Centurion in now third on the list of highest scores by Indian wicktkeeper-batsman in T20I cricket.

Pant, who will be playing all three formats in West Indies in the absence of MS Dhoni, stitched a 106-run stand with Virat Kohli. The duo helped India complete a successful chase of 147 against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium.

India completed their second successive 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies in T20I cricket as they seal a comfortable 7-wicket win over the hosts in the final T20I. India had won the first 2 T20Is of the series in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

Pant was under the pump after having thrown his wickets away in the T20Is in Florida. In the opening match of the series, he was dismissed for 0 while he was caught in the deep for 4 in the 2nd T20I.

Questions were raised over Pant’s approach in the shortest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batsman had thrown his wicket away and faced a lot of flak in India’s semi-final defeat in World Cup 2019 as well.

However, on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant showed a lot of maturity as he took time to settle into his innings and steady India after the visitors lost wickets of their openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in quick succession in chase of 147.