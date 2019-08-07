Is TikTok’s ByteDance planning to build search engine like Google !

Short-video app Tiktok’s owner ByteDance is entering the search business, and has also recruited staff from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Baidu to launch its search engine, according to Bloomberg.

The search engine will be embedded with ByteDance’s own apps including its Beijing-based news service Jinri Toutiao, allowing users to quickly look for related news and trends online. The company will also make profits from advertising, the wire service reported.

The startup’s search engine will compete with Chinese domestic search giant Baidu. Founded by Robin Li in 2000, Beijing-based Baidu is the first search engine that introduced hyperlinking on the internet.