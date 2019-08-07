Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Takes a Dig at Kerala Police. Check this Out

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman has been granted bail by the judicial magistrate at the local court at Vanchiyoor over a horrible road accident in which a Journalist named Basheer was killed.

The bail was granted to the bureaucrat after the court examined the medical report of Venkitaraman’s blood samples, which was found negative for alcohol content. But there is a growing discontent on the issue among some, as it has been alleged that police’s delay in collecting the blood samples helped him lower the alcohol content in his blood.

It is reported that the samples were taken almost after ten hours since the accident and that allowed Sriram the time he needed. Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas, has now taken a dig at Kerala police on this issue.

Another isolated mistake from Kerala Police. A mistake of a delay of ten hours in collecting blood samples of Sriram. Up to 1000 such mistakes can be forgiven, this is the 900th mistake. You can do 100 more” she wrote on Facebook.

Here is her original Facebook post