Malayali girl scores the first rank in UPSC examination

A Malayali girl has scored the first rank in a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Lakshmi.R.Krishnan, a native of Anchal, Kollam district has scored the first rank in Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination conducted by UPSC.

Lakshmi wrote the Combined Defense Service Examination last November. She wrote the examination while undergoing training for Civil Service Examination. The result of the CDS examination was released by UPSC on last Saturday.

Lakshmi will be posted in the Lieutenant post in the Indian Army after completing successfully the training.