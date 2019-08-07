Revoking Article 370: Here is How Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Responded

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah kept on house arrest, were shifted to a guest house hours after the government announced the scrapping of Article 370.BJP leader Nirmal Singh, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, said that both are staying in “seven-star” comfort at a government facility in Srinagar.

Daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, writer, and analyst, Iltija Javed has now responded to her mother’s detention. She said that the people of Kashmir are very angry at the government’s move and that the detention of her mother is to break her spirit.

“Kashmiris are not even being allowed to express how they feel. They are being treated like a herd of cattle. How long will you keep people locked in their homes? Are you telling me that the world’s largest democracy is giving this explanation that this is being done for the welfare of the people, the Kashmiris? If this was done for the welfare of the people, why aren’t you allowing them to respond? she asked in audio to writer and political observer Zainab Sikander. Check out the audio