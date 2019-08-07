Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun to wear Mumbai’s jersey

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulakar has been named in the Mumbai team. He has been selected in the 15-memebr team for Vizzy trophey. This is for the first time that Arjun Tendulakar aged 19 is named in the Mumbai tram.

It is viewed as his first hurdle to enter the ‘Team India’. Because Mumbai team has a legacy of many great players including Sachin.

Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm fast bowler. He has earlier played for T20 Mumbai League. He has also bowled to the Indian team in nets.

The Vizzy tournament will start in Andhra Pradesh from August 22.