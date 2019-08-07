Shocking Disrespect: This Communist Supporter Vilify Sushama Swaraj

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at AIIMS. She was 67. The entire nation is mourning her death and is reiterating her achievements as an administrator, but a hardcore communist supporter from Kerala, it seems, had no such feelings and he chose to malign Sushama’s image, hours after she passed away.

In a Facebook post that is going viral on social media, a man is calling the most respected leader Sushama as a spokesperson of hate politics. Here is a translation of his Fb Post.

Sushama Swaraj Died First and Foremost, For me, she is a Sanghi. A spokesperson of hatred and racism. Any other attributes or legacy she has earned, only falls below that. No respect towards Sanghis So I don’t intend to prove anything by being ‘sad’ on her death. She wasn’t a diamond found in a bin. If such diamonds are coming out of Sangh Parivar bins, they are only fake ones” he wrote on Facebook.

Here is his original Fb Post:

We tried to go through his Facebook page, but couldn’t find his post. It looks like he deleted it following the issue snowballing into controversy and many Facebook users have commented late Sushama’s picture in his other posts. In his profile, it was given that he works at a Private firm called Mithra Digital Solutions.

Minutes after his post went viral, the company announced that he has been suspended from the company on account of his actions on the Internet following the demise of Sushma Swaraj.

We hereby inform that Mr. Midhilaj has been dismissed from the services of Mithra on account of his actions on the Internet following the demise of Sushma Swaraj. His views are personal and doesn’t reflect the position of the organisation” Mithra wrote on Facebook.

It is also brought to the notice that the phone number and connection mentioned on the site and page, which was allotted to him for official purpose has also been withdrawn.

