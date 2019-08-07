Latest NewsNEWSIndia

This is Maldives take on Article 370; Details Inside

Aug 7, 2019, 05:15 pm IST
The Maldives has supported India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an internal matter for India. “We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required,” the Maldivian government said in an official statement. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

