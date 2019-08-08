Kerala Rain Updates: Heavy rain continues; Chief Minister seeks Army and Air Force’s help

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the help of Army in rescue operation as the heavy rain continues in various districts of the state. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sought the support of the Army per the advice of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has called a high-level meeting. He has reached the KSDMA office to review the situation.

Kerala: CM P Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting with top government officials today to take stock of the situation, as parts of the state are facing flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall. District collectors have been directed to monitor the situation continuously. pic.twitter.com/CeNMV9vq9t — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

The State has also asked to send a troop of Military Engineering Task Force. The state sought the help of the Army in coordinating rescue operations in Wayanad, Kannur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

The government also sought the help of Indian Air force. The help of the Air Force is sought in conducting rescue operations in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

Kerala: Flooding in Kozikhode following heavy rainfall in the state. #Floods pic.twitter.com/3XZtai1wOB — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

The CM asked the ministers to lead the rescue operations. Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the current situation in the state. Higher officials are reviewing the situation under the leadership of Chief Secretary.

#WATCH A house collapsed in Kalpetta in Kerala following heavy rainfall in the region, earlier today. The house was empty when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/n6gi024VR3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019