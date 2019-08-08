Latest NewsKerala

Kerala Rain Updates: Heavy rain continues; Chief Minister seeks Army and Air Force’s help

Aug 8, 2019, 09:59 pm IST
The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the help of Army in rescue operation as the heavy rain continues in various districts of the state. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sought the support of the Army per the advice of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has called a high-level meeting. He has reached the KSDMA office to review the situation.

The State has also asked to send a troop of Military Engineering Task Force. The state sought the help of the Army in coordinating rescue operations in Wayanad, Kannur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

The government also sought the help of Indian Air force. The help of the Air Force is sought in conducting rescue operations in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

The CM asked the ministers to lead the rescue operations. Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the current situation in the state. Higher officials are reviewing the situation under the leadership of Chief Secretary.

