KSRTC has canceled its all bus services from Bengaluru. The government-owned public transport service in the state has announced this due to heavy rain.

The bus services from Bengaluru and Mysore to Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kozhikode was canceled. There will be no services to Bengaluru also from these places.

The services were canceled as Virajpetta, Muthangam Kutta, Gonikuppa, Nadukani Ghat roads all are under flood.