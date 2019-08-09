66th National Film Awards: Full Winners List

The 66th National Film Awards were announced today. The awards were announced by the jury heads. The jury heads Rahul Rawail, A.S.Kanal and Utpal Bhorpujari has announced the awards.

31 awards will be given in the feature film category. Around 419 fils were contested for awards in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, there will be 23 awards. In the non-feature film around 256 movies contested. 22 books and 19 articles were contested in the writing category.

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal have shared the best actor award for Bollywood films ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’. Malayali actress Keerthi Suresh won the best actress award for her acting in Telugu film ‘Mahanati’. Gujarati film ‘Hellaro’ selected as the best feature film.

Best Feature Film: Hellaro

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: the Surgical Strike)

Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Background Score: Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini (Maayavi Manave – Nathicharami)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arjit Singh (Binte Dil – Padmaavat)

Best Lyrics: Nathicharami

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu

Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Jojo George and Savithri

Best Action Direction: KGF

Best Choreography: Ghoomar (Padmaavat)

Best Costume Design: Mahanati

Best Special Effects: Awe and KGF

Best Makeup artist: Awe

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale.

Best Debut Film of a Director: Naal (Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti)

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Non-Feature Films

Best Educational Film: SaralaVirala.

Best Film on Sports: Swimming through the Darkness

Best Investigative Film: Amoli

Best Environment Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam

Best Science & Technology Film: G.D Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeete Hain

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective

Best Non-Feature Film: Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs