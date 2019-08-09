66th National Film Awards: Full Winners List

The 66th National Film Awards were announced today. The awards were announced by the jury heads. The jury heads Rahul Rawail, A.S.Kanal and Utpal Bhorpujari has announced the awards.
31 awards will be given in the feature film category. Around 419 fils were contested for awards in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, there will be 23 awards. In the non-feature film around 256 movies contested. 22 books and 19 articles were contested in the writing category.
Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal have shared the best actor award for Bollywood films ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’. Malayali actress Keerthi Suresh won the best actress award for her acting in Telugu film ‘Mahanati’. Gujarati film ‘Hellaro’ selected as the best feature film.
Best Feature Film: Hellaro
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: the Surgical Strike)
Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)
Best Background Score: Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini (Maayavi Manave – Nathicharami)
Best Male Playback Singer: Arjit Singh (Binte Dil – Padmaavat)
Best Lyrics: Nathicharami
Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu
Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Jojo George and Savithri
Best Action Direction: KGF
Best Choreography: Ghoomar (Padmaavat)
Best Costume Design: Mahanati
Best Special Effects: Awe and KGF
Best Makeup artist: Awe
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla
Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale.
Best Debut Film of a Director: Naal (Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti)
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Non-Feature Films
Best Educational Film: SaralaVirala.
Best Film on Sports: Swimming through the Darkness
Best Investigative Film: Amoli
Best Environment Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam
Best Science & Technology Film: G.D Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Culture Film: Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeete Hain
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective
Best Non-Feature Film: Son Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs
