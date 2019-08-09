Commodity Market: Gold, silver price declined

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has declined today. Gold has yesterday touched an all-time high price.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a higher price of $.1504 per ounce. In New Delhi,the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs.140 to Rs.38,330 and Rs.38,160 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.28,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver gained and was trading at $.174.12 an ounce. In India, the price of silver declined by Rs.290 to Rs.44,010 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also plunged Rs.665 to Rs.43,065 a kilo. But the price of silver coins surged by Rs.1000 at Rs.88,000 for buying and Rs.89,000 for selling 100 pieces.