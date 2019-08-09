Congress and CPM to share seats for coming by-poll

The Congress and CPM have decided to fight the coming by-poll in West Bengal together. Both the parties have reached in a seat adjustment today. By this alliance Congress and CPMthinks that can stop the march of BJP and ruling TMC in the state.

Congress would contest in the Kaliaganj seat in North Dinajpur district and Kharagpur in West Midnapore district. The CPMworld contest in the Karimpur assembly seat in Nadia district.

CPM and Congress have fought the 2016 assembly election together, but they failed before TMC. In the general election held this year both the parties failed to reach a seat-sharing formula.

In the general election, Congress won just two seats out of the 42 seats in the state. Congress lost deposits in 38 seats. CPM led Left did not win in a single seat and lost deposit in 39 seats. BJP has won 18 seats and the TMC has won 22 seats.