‘Family trapped in landslide’: CCTV visuals of a massive land slide

Three members of a family have been killed in a massive landslide in Malappuram. The shocking incident took place in Kottakkunnu, a popular tourist destination in Malappuram on today afternoon.
Sarojini, her daughter-in-law and grandson are killed in the landslide. His son was rescued. The bodies of the deceased were found in a search conducted by natives and fire force personnel.
?????????????? ?????????????
Afsal Panakkad. ????? ?? ????? ???? ????????, ? ?????, ????
???????? ?????????????? ??????????;???????????? ???????? ?????????
???????? ?????????????? ??????????;???????????? ???????? ?????????
24 News ????? ?? ????? ???? ????????, ? ?????, ????
Post Your Comments