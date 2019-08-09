KeralaLatest News

‘Family trapped in landslide’: CCTV visuals of a massive land slide

Aug 9, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three members of a family have been killed in a massive landslide in Malappuram. The shocking incident took place in Kottakkunnu, a popular tourist destination in Malappuram on today afternoon.

Sarojini, her daughter-in-law and grandson are killed in the landslide. His son was rescued. The bodies of the deceased were found in a search conducted by natives and fire force personnel.

