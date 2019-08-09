Flood Threat: Check Out M.M Mani’s Assessment of Current Situation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala had not yet recovered from the aftermath of the flood that happened during last year and is going through yet another crisis exactly a year after.

Minister of Electricity, who has been blamed often for his poor dam management last year, has said that although rain is strong now, there is no need to open big dams now. He said that people need not worry about the opening of large dams and that he has called a meeting of higher officials in the electricity department to assess the situation.

His response came after the rain reduced its strength in Idukki district where a lot of large dams in Kerala are situated. According to reports, the Idukki dam is not even half full yet. Even in Munnar, water has receded.