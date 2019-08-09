Heavy Rain and Floods : 17 dead , several missing in Kerala

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days.17 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state, bringing back memories of last year’s devastating floods.The government has declared all schools in the state closed for today owing to incessant rains.

According to State Disaster Management Authority 22,165 people are evacuated to safety and are placed in 315 camps across the state.People living on the banks of Chaliyar and Pamba rivers have been evacuated by police and revenue officials. They were transferred to safe area yesterday.

The rail transport has been stopped through Kottayam and Alappuzha routes as huge trees, fell by strong winds, blocked the rails.

Rescue operations are yet to reach Puthumala in Wayanad where a landslide occurred. It is believed that fifty persons are trapped in the remote area. The only path leading to Puthumala is blocked due to the landslide.

Many districts of Kerala, especially in Northern Kerala are facing flash floods at the moment with Wayanad and Kannur districts the worst hit. The Disaster Management Authority warned the people against landslides more than flood waters.Meanwhile, 13 dams across Kerala have been opened to contain the water flowing into these reservoirs. However, the water level in the major dams are still lower now when compared to last year.