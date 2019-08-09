Heavy rain Continues: Red Alert declared in 7 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert in 7 districts in the state for tomorrow. A red alert was announced in 9 districts in the state today.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is continuing in the various parts of the state. The red alert is announced in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palghat, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. An Orange alert is announced in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta.

Around 25,000 people were shifted to rescue camps in the state. The rescue operations are carried out with the help of Coast Guard and NDRF.

The IMD has predicted that the intensity of the rain will be lessened by tomorrow evening.