Heavy Rain in Kerala : Central Water Commission issues flood warning in nine districts

Central Water Commission has issued a flood warning to nine districts in Kerala. The warning has been issued to Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state is prepared to face the situation. He added that there is no need to panic in the current situation. He advised the public to avoid dangerous areas. About 13,000 people were shifted to relief centres, he said.