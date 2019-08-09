Heavy Rain in Kerala : Red alert issued in 4 districts; 10 killed , several missing

Kerala state again facing flood-like situation this year. A red alert has been issued in four districts – Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad – of the state, after heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala.

In some districts, a yellow alert has also been issued. According to reports, around 10 people lost their lives in the rains, while over 13,000 people were evacuated to safe places.

Authorities have shut the Kochi airport till midnight in the wake heavy rains warning by the weather department. Barring the state capital and neighbouring Kollam, the remaining 12 districts have been affected by rains. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out as winds were blowing at 40-50 km per hour.

Popular hill stations of Kerala – like Munnar and Kumily – are currently cut-off due to landslides on the roads connecting them with rest of the state. Munnar received 194 mm alone in the last 24 hours. The Idukki district administration has banned the movement of tourist buses and vehicles and heavy-load trucks on hilly roads between 6 pm and 6 am from August 8-11, says reports.