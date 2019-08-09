Kashmir Issue : Pakistan launches ‘Say No to India’ campaign

Pakistan has decided to ban all cultural exchanges with India, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry of the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday launched a national slogan ‘Say No to India’, Dawn newspaper reported.

“All kinds of Indian content have been stopped and Pemra [Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority] has been directed to step up its vigilance along with actions against the sale of Indian DTH instruments,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories –Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.Pakistan termed the Indian action as “unilateral and illegal”, and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.