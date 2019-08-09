Minister takes selfies in flood-hit areas, sparks controversy

A minister ignited controversy by taking selfies and video while visiting the flood-hit area. Girish Mahajan, the Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra has sparked controversy.

In a video posted, the minister is seen smiling and waving hands cheerfully. He is seen very jovial, cheerfully clicking selfies and cracking jokes with others in the boat. He was surveying the flood-hit areas in the Kolhapur and Sangli areas. In another video, he is seen standing on the road inspecting the flood situation as the person filmed the selfie video.

Opposition parties have slammed the activity of the minister. The minister is also trolled in social media also.

Maharashtra is facing the worst flood and around 30 people have lost lives in the flood.