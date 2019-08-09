“Pakistan Ready to review decision against India,but one condition”,says Pak foreign Minister

Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India, including the downgrading of diplomatic ties, if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

Qureshi’s remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner and also announced that it will review all “bilateral arrangements” with India, which urged Islamabad to reconsider its decision.

“Are they (India) ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says,” Qureshi told reporters.

Also Read : Pakistan used Article 370,35A as weapons to spread terrorism,says PM Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Thursday said India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan on Wednesday and asserted that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal affair.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has decided to go back to the UN Security Council to challenge the Indian decision.

“Pakistan is not looking at the military option. We are rather looking at political, diplomatic, and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation,” he said.