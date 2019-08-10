Boy guides an ambulance through a flooded bridge: Video

A teenaged a boy has guided an ambulance which was trapped in a flooded bridge by risking his own life. The video of this brave act was shared on social media by a national daily. The video becomes viral on social media too.

The incident took place Devadurga – Yadgir road near the Krishna River. The water in the Krishna River was very high due to the heavy rain. An ambulance which came the way was trapped in the bridge which was flooded by the river water. but a boy has come to cross the bridge and showed the way to the ambulance driver.