‘Fabricated’: Union government declines reports of large-scale protests

The Union government has declined some media reports which claimed that there was a large-scale protest in Jammu and Kashmir against the scrapping of Article 370. The Union Home Ministry in a statement rejected these media reports as ‘incorrect and fabricated’.

” There are media reports claiming that there was protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar’. This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray incidents in Srinagar and Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people”, the statement said.

Earlier international news agency Reuters has claimed that around 10,000 people in Srinagar took to the streets to protest. And police used tear gas and pellets to disperse the crowd.