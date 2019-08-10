Kerala Floods : Heavy rain in Kerala , Alert across state as more dams will be opened

As per reports, 42 people lost their lives across the state due to heavy rainfalls. Many have gone missing in Wayanad and Malappuram due to flash floods. The search to find them is still underway. Hundreds of houses were destroyed. Thousands of houses suffered wreckages. About 60,000 people have been shifted to 738 camps. As per the forecast, the rains will continue for two more days.

More dams will be opened across the state. Shutters of Malankara, Mangalam, Valayar, Karappuzha and Kanjirappuzha will be further raised. This will increase the water levels in the rivers of Kuttiyadi and Karamana.

Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad could be opened tomorrow. People residing at the shores will be evacuated. The Chief Minister had earlier advised to maintain high alert in Wayanad. Irattayar, Kallar, Kallarkutty and Lower Periyar dams were opened. All shutters of Peringalkuth Dam were raised.