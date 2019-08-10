Landslide kills 41; Many more feared missing

At least 41 people were killed and many more feared missing in a massive landslide caused by the heavy rain in Myanmar. The fatal incident took place Thae Pyar Koen village in Mon state on Friday. The landslide has wiped out 27 houses.

The township administrator informed that the death toll has risen to 41. 47 people were injured in the landslide and around 80 people had been missing.

A huge brown scar on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud descended on the village. in the country, around 89,000 people had been displaced by floods in recent weeks.