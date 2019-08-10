Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes an important revelation: Details inside

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that constructing a new parliament building is under consideration. Opinions are invited from various fields regarding this. A final decision will be made soon, said Om Birla in New Delhi.

To take suggestions from various peoples various groups were formed. The present parliament building must also be modernized, he said.

Lok Sabha speaker has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the modernization and expansion of the parliament building in his resolution for ‘New India’ and to complete the construction on the 75th year of independence.

The present building was built by the British in 1927.