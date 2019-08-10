Salman Khan and Madhuri dancing together yet again on the song, Pehla Pyaar from Hum Aapke Hai Koun : Watch Video

Rajshri Productions’ Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 5.

To celebrate this, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai at the Liberty Cinema. Madhuri and Salman dancing on the song, Pehla Pyaar from the movie at stage yet again.

During the event, there came a moment when Pehla Pyaar, which is one of the best romantic songs to have come out from Bollywood was played, and well, Salman and Madhuri decided to treat everyone present there as they shook a leg together.