This actor to portray MGR in Jayalalitha biopic

At last, there come to an happy ending for the anxiety and waiting of fans. Both the movie fans and fans of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalitha were eager to know which actor will do the role of MGR in the film.

The makers of the film have revealed that Aravind Swami will portray the role of MGR, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and superstar of Tamil cinema. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of Jayalalitha in the film directed by A.L.Vijay.

The film is penned by K.V.Vijayendra prasad and Rajat Arora. The film is titled ‘Thalaivi’. The music of the film will be composed by G.V.Prakash. Neerav Shah is the cinematographer. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.