Video of massive landslide in Wayanad

The video footages of the massive landslide that hit Puthumala in Wayanad district is out. Malayalam news channel ‘Asianet News’ has released the video.

Puthumala located around 20 kilometers away from the district headquarters Kalpeeta, near Meppadi was rocked by a series of landslides.

A big whole hill slope was slid down to devastate a whole village. Around 100 acres of land and tea plantations and houses and other buildings were grounded.

” Following the landslide, the small hill on which Puthumal stands between to big hills is now just a pile of mud and water. Such has been the destruction.

The rescue operations to find the bodies of the deceased have started today again. One more dead body has found out today. Earlier 9 dead bodies were recovered by the rescue workers.

Around fifty people were missed in the massive landslide. Indian Navy personnel will reach Meppadi to coordinate the rescue operations. Many are doubtedly trapped inside the debris.